Animators of Laika Studios to make a viral video using the stop motion

In these days of quarantine, it is and it is common to create viral videos, one where a person “passes the baton” to each other in a sequence of events, such as dances, make-up, or change. And now for the staff appointed to the academy award for Laika Studios, is the latest participant in the trend of social networks, the challenge is the viral of the fight.

The setting of the fight scenes in the loop, this is simple to do. A man leaves a place for launching an attack on the camera, then the next person to get knocked down, get up, and start a domino effect. However, the Folks have taken a step forward by animating in stop-motion. The video was posted on Twitter, and the TikTok in the company’s office on Saturday. “No one has ever said that the cheer was,” read the caption. Watch the creative video below:

Clad in his yellow coat, Coraline, the first feature-length film from Laika Studios, and it appears at the beginning of a monster-of-The Boxtrolls, the third film of the business, it comes next. A pair of running shoes, Nike Air Max in the latest film from Laika, the Link is Lost, it also has a special appearance in a scene inspired by the Invisible Man.

In the previous video in the challenge to fight the viral, which has dominated the social media, was attended by celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and several of the other ones. Check it out below:

Laika Studios has been on the market since 2005 and was founded by Phil Knight and Travis Knight. Among his major works in the shadow, are Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls, Kubo, and the Strings of Magic, and the more recent a Link is Lost. For the year 2022 is scheduled for the film’s Music. Coraline is his most successful, being nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe award in the category of Best Animated Film. The production was able to raise an additional US$ 124,6 million at the box office in the world, with the direction of Henry Selick and the screenplay by Henry Selick.

