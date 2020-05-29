Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift donates money, secretly, of the affected by the covid-19

Singer Ariana Grande has been helping to how can you combat the damage caused by a pandemic of a new coronavirus. If Britney Spears is also created to his followers on the road to the redistribution of income, Ariana Grande has been doing just that, but in a more understated and straightforward. The same has been done by Taylor Swift.

According to the website TMZ, several of the people connected to the singer have confirmed that she has sought to help people affected by the pandemic in order for them to help out financially. Already, the People magazine, I learned that the Swift did the same thing and gave$ 3 billion to a fan (more on this below).

Ariana has been in touch with their followers on social media, and some of the if you approach her about your problems and difficulties. A part of them — and TMZ mentions that they were at least ten cases, he was met by a singer, who passes on the donations of money for the application fee.

Without fanfare, she came up to give US$ 500 to US$ 1,500 to be used for some of the people with special needs. One of the cases was that of a man with no money to pay for his rent since he was out of work in the host state.

Taylor

Taylor Swift helped a fan with it for 13 years, according to People magazine, and a number of other followers who have contacted you, revealing the financial problems. Samantha Jacobson has received$ 3 thousand for not having any money or source of income to pay their bills, which made it even more difficult in years.

“I was shocked. I was lost for words. I couldn’t believe that someone that you love them, and for a long time, like the Taylor, it could be just as generous with me,” said She. “I am very pleased to know that she loves us and how we are to love each other”.

The same thing happened with another follower, Indian, Rose, on whom Taylor has sought out on Twitter and offered him the same amount of money to alleviate their difficulties in isolation.