At the Cult The Menu, and the movie of the Searchlight on the world of the culinary arts, you must return to the director and the cast

What’s new for the movie The Menu company Searchlight!

According to Variety, the film will be directed by now Mark Mylod, in the series Succession HBO.

Alexander Payne I was in charge of the movie before.

In addition to the change in the direction of her own Emma Stone not to make you a part of a long process. The publication claims that the pair went out because of a conflict of schedules.

With a script Will Lebron James and Seth Reiss, The Menu will follow-up with a culinary event that will take place on the island is closed, where an invitation is very unique, and would kill to be able to.

The actor Ralph Fiennes he was tipped to play a world-renowned chef, who developed the event, that is separate from a few other surprises for those in attendance, along with a few secret ingredients for this fancy menu.

The participation of the actor has not been confirmed.

The Menu don’t have a premiere date.