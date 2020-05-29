Below is a list of female artists with the most songs on the ground at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Only the names of the weight! On the Billboard Hot 100 and is, in a nutshell, is a list of the top 100 most popular songs in the United States. During the course of a single week, the Album reviews, the songs, the best-selling and, by means of a table, and then publish the results.

For pretty much all of the artists in the music business is an achievement in itself to enter into the list of the most popular songs. In addition, being in the first place, it is a dream that many aspire to. Artists, renowned as a Her, Madonna and Mariah Carey hit many times the higher up the list.

Finally, below is a list of female artists with the most songs in a solo #1 in the parade:

1’s – Mariah Carey (19 songs)

2 – Performances of 14 songs)

3 I want your love (12 tracks)

4 – Whitney Houston (11 songs)

5 – Janet Jackson (10 songs)

6 – Katy Perry – (9 songs)

7 – do You ‘ (7 songs)