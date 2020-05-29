Brad Pitt feels proud of daughter Angelina Jolie for the reason that beautiful

Entertainment Tonight said that Brad Pitt is happy to see the person that Shiloh has become. Even with the divorce, the young woman has always been with the father of Angelina Jolie.

“Brad Pitt is very proud of Shiloh, and who she has become. He loves that she is always true, and it’s always very good with our brothers and sisters,” he wrote on the web site.

This brand name is definitely a new beginning for Pitt. The actor would be up to gearing completely for the kids.

To get around that, Brad Pitt has moved into a house close to Angelina Jolie. Thus, the visitors are easy to place.

“The children are the most important things in the life of Brad Pitt. He says to his friends that he is learning a lot from them,” he said, still in the doorway.

See also: