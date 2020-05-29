Bruna Marquezine is found to be in a meeting with an ex-boyfriend of Kardashian, in Los Angeles. The picture!

Bruna Marquezine was spotted in a meeting with the model, Younes Bendjima, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Single since the end of the first I, the actress, was photographed at the time, which was a famous restaurant, followed by a model, the 26-year-old, in the evening of this Monday (the 15th) in Los Angeles, in the United States, where he will be sharing starting in September. A lot, compared to Kendall Jenner, a sister in the business for 40 years, the brazilian artist has been described as “beautiful brunette” and “look-alike-of-Kourtney” is in the news already passed on by the media internationally, as well as on the website “the Daily Mail” and “the Scoop Square is 24”.

Kardashian dated for nearly 2 years with the model

Sister, the oldest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kourtney, who is already flashed with the look of the Versace worn by Marquezine, in the event, broke down after Younes Bendjima, after nearly two years together. At the end of the year 2018, they have to be seen together in Alfred’s Tea Room in Los Angeles, but the sources of the portal “E! News,” announced that he would not have a chance for an “american”. “Kourtney has found Younes as I was grabbing coffee at Alfred. It was not planned. She will be going there often, and it’s also. She was happy to see him, and it was pretty good. It was not awkward and they talked for a few minutes. She caught up with him and hear what he had to say. He said that he did not want to end the relationship and that he really missed her. He explained to me that a lot of what happened was a mistake and took responsibility. In the end, they had dinner together. Kourtney is not dating him again, but there’s a big possibility that this will happen to you. She’s not interested in anyone else, and he loves it,” he said.