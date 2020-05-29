Camila Cabello opens up about the struggle against the OCD and makes it a live, intimate; see also 28/05/2020

Camila Cabello has given a gift to the fans on Monday night, performing for the first in a series of live broadcasts, intimate settings, which shows the acoustic versions of their songs on the guitar. The singer has learned how to play the piano in a vault, with the lessons of her boyfriend by Shawn Mendes.

This is the first live-he brought in six songs: “Never Be the Same”, “Shameless”, “the Living Proof”, “Dream of You”, “Should”ve Said It,” and the hit song “Havana”. She was surprised to create “medleys”, in between a few of the songs, mixing rhythms and melodies.

Rant

At the same time, cuba signed up for the WSJ’s Magazine, opened up about her struggle against the psychological disorders, particularly obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). She contrasted their lives with the image that is going on in social media.

“Here’s the photos from last year’s show: I have tears in my car while I talk to my mom about the symptoms of OCD and anxiety that I was feeling, and my mother and I were in a hotel room by reading the books on the TOC, because I was desperate for some kind of relief; I will be experimenting with that it seemed to be in the constant grip of anxiety, which made it difficult for a lot of my day-to-day,” he wrote Kathy.

For a long time, according to her, she hid their problems from the public. “I don’t want that people thought that I was strong, capable, and confident people who believed in me, knew that I was weak,” he admitted.

“There was a little voice in my head telling me that if I told the truth about my mental health and my own internal battles (in other words, if I were to show them a human, people would think there was something wrong with me, that I was strong, that I did not know how to deal with those things,” he said.

Living with OCD

The details of her life with obsessive-compulsive disorder (ocd), it manifested itself in the form of ‘ ways of thinking and behaving unruly,” which meant that she felt as if her mind was nailing a piece of it.” Physically, she suffered from insomnia, headaches, and a persistent lump in her throat.

The former Fifth Harmony said that it had, with the help of cognitive behavioral therapy, meditation, and breathing exercises to ease your symptoms. “Today, I feel healthier and more connected to myself than I’ve ever been to,” she said.