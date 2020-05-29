Camila Cabello promises to the fans, a surprise that will be revealed to you in the short – Lsusports

Although you will be giving it a break from her career, Britney Spears is responding to the requests of the fans. At this time, it is the most recent addition has been the music, the Mood Ring, which was released on all digital platforms this Friday (the 29th).

However, this is not a release, after all, a band that was already available from 2016, when the Gold has been officially released, but only as a bonus on the special edition in japan. Right now, it is available to all who will listen!

Listen to:

Among the recent amenities that Britney gave to her fans, and is also on the cover of fresh album and Genre. In this new version, it appears to be super-sexy, chained in the middle of the desert, while in the original version, it’s just a picture of his face.

“You have to have a new garment of Glory, and, as he was the one, we had to make it happen. I could not have done it without all of you,” she said, handing over the gift and thanking them for the affection of their fans.

You too, huh? We are the man of your choice, Britney, keep it up: maravilhosaney!