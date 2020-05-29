CELEBRITIES

Nesta terça-feira (21), Warner Music Group anunciou um festival online com duração de três dias, or PlayOn Fest. Os shows acontecerão from desta sexta-feira (24) e seguem até o domingo (26), no site do event and not the YouTube channel do Songkick (via Rolling Stone).

O projeto will not line-up Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, the Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.

Or festival apresentará gravações artists who apresentaram em local icônicos da music, such as Bruno Mars is not no famous Apollo Theatre, Flaming Lips na Sydney Opera House and Korn em uma instalação de arte. LL Cool J will begin ao event, and the um special segment shall homenagem ao show de lançamento do album do falecido rapper Nipsey Hussle, the “Victory Lap”.

Com informações de PapelPop.