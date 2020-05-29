Chris Evans has come a decline in the role of Captain America due to the intense anxiety

Chris Evans has become the face of Captain America, and then to give life to the character in the comic book universe of Marvel movies. But before you start your journey in the role of Steve Rogers, he came to reject the role because of the intense anxiety that he was facing at the time.

In an interview for the podcast of the THR, he told me that this was a period of turmoil for him, he began to wonder if I should continue with acting, “There was a period where you start to think, ‘man, I can’t make a good movie, I don’t know what is. I wonder how many chances I’ll get to it”.

Evans also felt that I was missing out on a lot of good roles, while at the same time, they felt that their good works were seen to be: “No one gets to see my great movies,” he said, laughing.

But soon after, Evans was able to play an important role in an excess of super-heroes in the Marvel comics, the “Fantastic four” as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch. “That was when the thing with the super-heroes were taking off,” he recalls, adding that she was going through a breakup: “I had just been discharged, and I needed to!”

On the set of “Code of Honor” in 2010, he felt his anxiety increase to levels harmful to their health, “it Was the first time that I’ve started to have mini panic attacks on the set,” he says. “I really started to think, ‘I’m Not sure if this is the right thing for me, and I’m not sure if I’m as healthy as I should’”.

Chris Evans in a scene from “Captain America: The First Avenger’, from Marvel comics. Photo/Allmusic

So, the Marvel universe has called you to do a screen test for a role of Steve Rogers better known as Captain America. This was an opportunity for a contract for nine films, with one big payment, in addition to being able to finally jump-start your career. But, Evans has refused it: “My suffering would be mine,” he said.

But, to the surprise of Evans, the Marvel universe has returned to the role that made him reconsider his or her decision-making. This time, he referred to Robert Downey Jr. myself, friends and family members, who told him not to make a major decision based on fear. He finally decided to say ‘yes’.

A decade later, he says: “it Was the best decision I have ever made, and I really owe it to Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid a big mistake,” he said. “To be honest, all of the things that I thought were never implemented. I fell in love with Steve Rogers really quickly.”

Chris Evans in a scene from “Captain America: The First Avenger’, from Marvel comics. Photo/Allmusic

Evans adds that he found comfort in working alongside Chris Hemsworth. “It was good to have Chris Hemsworth are close-by, why it was going so well. At the time, Downey was Downey, Scarlett was Scarlett. And ruffalo’s hairstyles, and Renner is also already destroyed”.

“Hemsworth and I were very young, and had also self-employed, so I think that we all share in our anxiety, but at least it made it a little more comfortable,” he says.

Related