Chris Evans talks about interpreting for the Captain America: “it Was the best decision I have ever made”

Chris Evans has reminded us of the beginning of their journey into the role of Captain America in the film series of Marvel comics, and his decision to play the character. He told me that it came to reject the role because of the intense anxiety that he was facing at the time, but ended up realizing that you are not required to make a decision based on fear, and that was the “best decision” of her life.

“It was the best decision I have ever made, and I really owe it to Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid a big mistake,” he said in a podcast on the THR. “To be honest, all of the things that I thought were never implemented. I fell in love with Steve Rogers really quickly.”

Chris Evans in a scene from “Captain America: The First Avenger”. Photo/Allmusic

Evans adds that he found comfort in working alongside Chris Hemsworth. “It was good to have Chris Hemsworth are close-by, why it was going so well. At the time, Downey was Downey, Scarlett was Scarlett. And ruffalo’s hairstyles, and Renner is also already destroyed”.

“Hemsworth and I were very young, and had also self-employed, so I think that we all share in our anxiety, but at least it made it a little more comfortable,” he says.

Chris Evans began his journey as Steve Rogers in “Captain America: The First Avenger, and since then, he appeared in nine films for the studio until “Ii: Ultimatum”.

