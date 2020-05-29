‘Chromatica’, has Lady Gaga on the back in black letters with the point and the year escapist, G1 Listened to Music

Gives the opportunity to sum up the second studio album by Lady Gaga, “Born this way”, and the recently-released “Chromatica” in the same way:

“It’s made by a fan of electronic music, which he sings the lyrics, sometimes escapist, and at other times the messages are important, but it’s always straight. In the musical, it does not have the mid-term is one year with no finesse”.

In the back to pop to get faster to the end of the year 2000 and gives effect to the use of the cliche “back to the roots”. Gaga said that she wanted to make an album to bring joy to those who enjoy pop music. I want a track to not forget about all the problems. As if that were possible. But she would try.

In this task, Her have the assistance of two Dj’s (Axwell and Skrillex), and six other producers as well. But the one who controls the production is the same for a guy named Michael Tucker, an american, 29-year-old who uses the code name BloodPop.

He has produced five of the songs on the “Purpose” of Justin Bieber, and the other five of the “Rebel Heart” by Madonna. It also helped Her to create a “Novel”, the album preceding it, to the end of 2016.

BloodPop I was with Her when she wanted to make it sound more organic, passing through the country, and for the soul. And it is back in the squad now, the proposal is almost the opposite. And, believe me, it is the partnership that has flowed out of the well each time.

Read on for the track, the band commented on the ‘Chromatica’, Lady Gaga.

2 and 4, The front cover of the album “Chromatica”, of Lady Gaga — this one’s easy. On the front cover of the album “Chromatica”, of Lady Gaga — this one’s easy.

This is the first of a three-band, which gives name to the album. As well as the “Chromatica II” and “the Chromatica III,” is the instrument, through the film, very much in the style of vinhetinha stylish, even. READ MORE: Give a compliment to the Series and how you can make music with DiCaprio? To follow for Life

Letter, and mention is made of the “Alice in Wonderland”. “My name’s not Alice but I have yet to look at the land of wonders,” sings Gaga. It has a growing, well-done arrangements, and the beats disappear, and come back. You may be more inspired by the year the 90’s, or the most popular song to work out”. That’s all right. You it’s kind of hard just to listen to it.

This is the pop formula, with a more thought-out, in this instance, it sticks. The first comes in with the vocals, then the vocals, a hyper-modified. Style is the face of Max Martin. This Swedish producer has helped create the sound of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Pink… This is the idea of action and reaction, in a loop, makes you “Stupid”, “Love” necklace as well. It is the only one that he composed and produced Her music, and is also the only one that has a simple structure, an arrangement that is more melodic, less-deep-fried.

You have the voice and the talent of Ariana Grande. And it’s a softer voice, in a performance less education than Her. For this reason, the two go together. This is the one it bites, and blows the essentials. Apart from “Stupid”, “Love”, is perhaps the most assobiável.

3 out of 4 Lady Gaga sings with Ariana Grande on ‘Rain on Me’ — Photo by Handout/Universal Lady Gaga sings with Ariana Grande on ‘Rain on Me’ — Photo by Handout/Universal

Looks like it’s going to be more cadenciada, but it overflows and turns into a massaroca website. The major emphasis is on the lyrics. It has to do with the sexual abuse that she endured by a producer when she was 19 years old. It’s great to hear Her singing that, if it did, what it sought to be a free woman, with the help of the music and the dance.

This is one of the most important songs on the album. It’s as if it’s an editorial from the “Chromatica” she seems to ask the question, in the form of a type, whether or not it thinks to be dancing with so much to worry about. Her music speaks for itself, talking about the whole world, sometimes it is difficult to use the power of your hits to keep everyone happy. In terms of music, it’s very theatrical. All of this drama, the lyrics appear in the work. The music is honest. READ MORE: The artist of Marvel comics publishes the designs for the new uniform of the Black Widow

It is one of the best on the album, not only because of an arrangement with a friendly Lady Gaga is a robot singing, but by the sounds retro, quasi-futuristic, which is always charming. Gaga sings of a cry for help, and he talks about the will to stay sober. In the letter it has always been direct, up a lot. So, it shouldn’t bother you with a verse of “I am my biggest enemy, turns pro logo 911”. This is the style of it. If you don’t like it, is not going to like it.

“Plastic Doll” is the only song that has a Skrillex among the farmers. The DJ in american, the name that came up on the success of dubstep, has reinvented the career of Justin Bieber. Right now, it’s one of the signs is the best track from the “Chromatica”. It’s melodic, over the top, it’s Lady Gaga’s roots. And that is just too good. In the letter, it’s about all of the women.

The participation of female group in K-pop, Blackpink, Lady Gaga is a nod to k-pop. This is a major achievement of the genre, which is all over the place, and now you can also appear on the album of Lady Gaga. Some of the “haters” went on to say that the link you copied from the “Swish Swish” of Katy Perry. But the more carefully it shows that it is a stretch. In the letter that, in its turn, is empowered, and fun. They will tell you that they are azedinhas and sweet same as you. And it’s not going to change that.

It was one of the first songs written for this album, and it’s an electro-pop as well as conventional, with the distinctive voice for Her. “Enigma” is the name of the show in which she performed in Las Vegas, nevada, between 2018 and 2020. READ MORE: BLITZ – Britney Spears has begun the year in a bikini

After the lightness of the previous song, in the lyrics and in the arrangements for the Concert back at the year’s most deep-fried, and in a letter to the most severe. Images are very strong: the scars are in the mind, on the replay, infinite, and the monsters ‘ inner torture of it. All of this is said as if she was spitting out.

The presence of Elton John, who turned out to be a good friend and mentor to Her. She has been telling me that the british singer has given a lot of momentum in the past few years, when she had a mental health problem. This is a group of the more “theatrical”. They sing separately, you sing te, they sing together, the beat would come and go. It’s all good now. Based on the letter, they asked to be healed by a signal that comes from the sky.

Listening to his more demanding, you may think that this is the end of the album gets worse for a bit, lose a bit of the way. Or it is a course that is more legendary, and with Her, if saving is supported by stunning images. After the call, she sings of a thousand doves. That is, it seems to be a lot of peace.

The album ends with a climinha “the beginning of a life’s work.” It seems the music from the fashion show of the ‘ 90s, or the dance of vogue. As well as the rest of the disc, and it is super poperô the gym. And the hyperbole. It has a pop whispered, a subtle, very much heard of in the uk, and it has the pop of “Chromatica”, and of the subtlety of zero. The whispering, or yelling, you’re going to be dancing to the music.