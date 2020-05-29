Elizabeth Olsen says, which is the most difficult part of working on Marvel comics

To work in the Marvel comics it is certainly a dream come true for most of the actors/actresses in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean that everything is positive in this process. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth Olsen he told, what do you think is negative.

Because of their commitment to the studio, the actor admits that he needs to leave, several other projects on the side.

“This is what it has come to be, the more hard it is to you that I would very much like to do an indie film in the next four or five weeks. Something with a beginning, a middle, and an end that are well defined.”

He said.

“With the Sorry For Your Loss as well, where I was a producer, I can tell you that if you made it a wonderful experience. So, it’s really hard to find the time to do such a small project, of which I am interested in. A part of me really misses that.”

In the near future, the actress will now be seen not only in the seriesWandaVision“ as well as in the new film, Doctor Strange.