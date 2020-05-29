Everything we know about the mark of the beauty of Selena Gomez now – Vogue

+



Rt @ Gojmez is launching a brand of make-up (Photo: Handout)

Selena Gomez is working on, secretly, in a line of beauty. Although no details of the official has been released yet, the actress and singer, patented the brand of “Selena Gomez” – products which will include fragrance, skincare and cosmetics – on the 11th of July, through her production company, July Moon Productions.

+ The beauty secrets of Selena Gomez

+ Liv Tyler reveals the astonishing beauty routine of a… 25 steps away!

Mexico is following the lead of other celebrities to launch lines of beauty: Fenty, Rihanna, Haus Laboratories, Lady Gaga, and it Has Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, in the last few years. And it’s not the first time that the former star of Disney’s venture into beauty; she has launched a fragrance of same name in 2011.

+ Selena Gomez: star of the short horror-Petra Collins,

+ – Care-of-beauty-in-flight tips from Naomi Campbell

Here’s what we know about the new beauty line from Selena Gomez to

What will be the new line-up of the beauty of Selena Gomez?

According to the patent, the new beauty line includes fragrances, cosmetics, along with products for the skin, body, hair, and nails. It seems that Spain is also planning to exploit the market’s well-being products for the bath, essential oils, and incense to the list.

What can we expect from the range?

The make-up of the Service, Hung Vanngo, argues for the importance of being prepared with the skin on, and then wait for it to be on the basis of the line of beauty. The actress is also a fan of a smoky eye, then you can also look for a wide range of shades.

When will it be released to the line-of-beauty-Selena Gomez?

All the details of the official – as-the-brand-of-beauty is going to land – has been released so far, but it’s worth to keep an eye on.

Other projects and collaborations, Service he worked?

Out-of-world-of-entertainment-Mexico has launched a collection for the Coach in 2018 at the earliest, as well as designed a line of fitness with the Puma at the beginning of this year. In 2011, she released a fragrance, Selena Gomez, with the Adrenaline pumping, Inc., which she is crowdsourced by your audience. In 2010, she launched her own line of children’s clothing called ” Dream Out Loud.