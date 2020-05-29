Ex-sister-in-law of Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna, is full of sensuality in a photo shoot in são paulo, brazil – Revista-Marie-Claire

+



Blac Chyna (Photo: Handout)

Blac Chyna if you had a lot of fun at the shows on Monday night, the 24th, for a photo shoot in Brazil. The ex-sister-in-law of Kim Kardashian it was chosen as the poster girl for the Planet-Girl, showed off her curves, looks, and also pointed out their I would appreciate a pea a chance.

“The clothes that got in my face,” I’ve got the body of a brazilian woman, so we fell so good in me,” dissa at the Marie Claire’s exclusive.

It is also expressed through the social networks. “That brand’s awesome, always enhancing the empowerment of women, clothing, casual, sexy, designed for women who know exactly what they want to do and live according to his or her own set of rules. With the release of this collection is on the march, in all of its stores in Brazil. Get connected!” she wrote.

During her stay in the country, Blac honored on the second night of parades of samba schools in São Paulo in the early morning hours of Sunday, the 23rd. The model, who is the mother of The Dream with her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashiancame to record the time in the Stories of his Instagram.

