Game of Thrones | Sophie Turner’s reply, if he would go back to some derivative of it

For the participation at the SAG Awards Sophie Turner has given an interview to the Variety magazine, and was asked whether he would be interested in starring in any of the derivative the “Game of Thrones“. The actress has played Sansa Stark in the series.

“I would give anything to return to where we left off, but even so, I don’t think it would be the same thing.”

He said.

“A by-product it would be made up by other people. I have no interest in being a part of something like this, at least, they offered me an awful lot of money.”

The House of the Dragon is being developed by the George R. R. Martin and Holmes County, and we know that the story will now be about 300 years before the main series, showing the rule of House Targaryen in Westeros.

Miguel Sapochnik it will be the director of the pilot and the other episodes of the first season, but it may also serve as one of the producers/writers.