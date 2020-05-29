Halsey opens the hearts of abortion in a song ‘Live’ from new album ‘Maniac’ – In the Pop-Brazil

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail



The recently-released new album, in the Halsey, titled “Manic” is the third album of his career, and it comes with 16 songs, bringing in various guest appearances, among them that were bidden, Alanis Morissette this is in a band called ‘the album’ Interlude’, the beginner’s Found Festival and it Sucks up the BTS in the band’s already well-known “SUGA”s Interlude,” among other hits, has already released “Without Me”, “Nightmere”, “Gravayerd”, and “You” Should “Be Sad”.

The album, which talks openly and frankly about their personal experiences – Halsey he opened his heart on the track ‘More ‘about her abortion, which she has had because of her endometriosis, and the desire to be a mother. Snippets of the song, point to the bereavement of the her

“I was told that it is useless, and that there is no hope, but, somehow, I just don’t want to “ More

The other note is on the back cover of the disc number for each track, indicating the parts of the body, and in the song of the arrow that is directed towards the uterus

The other important thing to mention is the Liric music Video is available on youtube, which, while it’s playing it will draw a uterus

After the fans and they pay homage to her unborn child, netizens were moved with the song

Just I’m not knowing how to move on with my life, love to discover, the q is More about spontaneous abortion (miscarriage) t Halsey, he will q, it has to be a mother

It may be recalled that the singer and in 2015, she suffered a miscarriage just a few hours to be up on that stage, been made to find out the illness, so she took the decision to freeze their embryos.

