Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa to celebrate the new version of the Justice League of america

“What we’ve wanted is finally happening. Anything at all. Justice has been served. All my alohas to all who have made this possible. For all the fans. We all love you…. Aloha,” wrote the actor in the Tempest.

With the release of Zack Snyder’s the Justice League of america has not yet been fully completed, and currently, we do not know which way it’s going to be a long movie or a miniseries).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. you will be investing US$ 20 million to$ 30 million in production and post-production, and recording of the new dialogue, in order for the film to be completed in order to be released into the CHANNELS of Max.

Justice league of america was launched in the fall of 2017, and was marked by the production of loud. Zack Snyder has distanced himself from the film, out in the middle of working through a personal problem, due to the death of one of his daughters, and it turned out only to be replaced by Joss Whedon (The Avengers).

