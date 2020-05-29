‘I learned how to act on a gut feeling’: traced back to an interview with Clint Eastwood, who is 90 years old today | the Blog of the Collection

Clint Eastwood, with the statues of the academy award which was received by ‘the Golden Girl’ in the 2005 | file Photo/Reuters) The actor concluded that it has built up a career of excellence, leadership, and the american Clint Eastwood the full article The 90-year on this Friday morning. To celebrate the date, list of movie must-see in this icon of the cinema have been spreading across the web in different languages, notable productions, such as the classic western, “the Three men in conflict” (1966), and “The unforgiving” (1992), which won him the Oscars for Best picture and Best Director, in addition to other, more recent, example of the “The golden girl”(2004), for which the artist was given the same as one of the coveted statuettes. To pay tribute to the filmmaker, born in san Francisco, in Northern California, and the Users of the Collection following a interview, in 2012, when Eastwood was throwing “J. Edgar” about the the agent who had been involved in the creation of the FBI, the agency of research of the national of the united states. Take a look below. Here’s the front page of the GLOBE on the day of his birth, at the site of Collection

How does it feel to be considered a legend?

It’s hard for me to judge my own work, just as it is difficult to control the image which people have of me…. The public will have all the freedom for me to interpret it the way you want. Some have seen in certain papers, which I have done as role models. Still others look at my characters with more detachment. I don’t think too much about it. I learned how to act on a gut feeling. If you intelectualizo a lot of what I do, I do, I lose my drive to create.

In addition to the instinct, you can identify the question that guided all of his films as a director?

Maybe this is the issue there, but I can’t seem to identify it, because I have made a movie about people who were very different from each other. On the one hand, I make films about people who are struggling to follow through on their goals, such as “the golden Girl”. On the other, I’m talking about the kinds of talented, but self-defeating, such as “Bird,” and “Honkytonk Man” (called in the show of the IMS, such as, “The last song”). And there are even movies about people who struggle to assert their individuality through their own moral code, such as “J. Edgar”. That is so typical of my life as a director, it’s the fact that the speaking of these characters, exploring the pros and cons of their actions. Always honour the individual in their conflict against the inertias of the bureaucratic.

“J. Edgar” tries to tackle the figure, the famous director of the FBI, in addition to stereotyping. And the lord put aside the “myth” of J. Edgar Hoover for the cover of J. Edgar Hoover, the man. Are there any special instruction to Leonardo DiCaprio in the construction of the paper?

The image of my generation, I kept J. Edgar Hoover is the picture of the “take all”, the police officer is perfect. I seem to remember it ever since I was a kid, reading comic books about their made. I’m always intrigued to understand what the man was decades in power, at the head of the FBI. I have a feeling that the screenplay, Dustin Lance Black, gave DiCaprio the elements to de-mystify the Investigators. DiCaprio is prepared to interpret for someone they really believe in their own heroism. And, as an actor, it will, by little and little, revealing all the layers, the more fragile your character is.

The film has drawn criticism for the make-up used to age DiCaprio. Do you think I missed in the long?

It was not easy to make such a characterization. It is difficult to use the same actor to represent a person at the age of 22 years and at the age of 77. Because it is difficult to get a sense of need for the appearance of a person 22 years of age and is going to be at the age of 77. Do not give in order to please you always, in everything.

To make a film about the director of the FBI, in an election year, it is a political attitude?

I was sure that J. Edgar Hoover was a political figure. He has used policy tools to stay in power, and it is on the screen. They had to fire him because he kept secrets that can destroy a lot of people.

There are some of his movies are little appreciated in his debut that deserves to be rediscovered, and recontextualizado?

Off the bat, so I would “Bronco Billy”. And “Honkytonk Man” as well. It is worth noting the “Heart of the hunter”. My movies are the most delicious. And for the same reason, were some of the least understood in his time….

His previous film, “In the life”), was dismissed when it debuted, but it has been revived. In Brazil, it has been included in the list of the best of 2011 from the Association of Critics in Rio de Janeiro. Through his experience and approach to communication with the dead, soon to be followed?

It was interesting to see the indifference in regards to the movie, because the people of the most different generations have speculated about the possibility of contacting the dead. There is a lot of curiosity about the subject, and that it was important for me to address it.

It is common for a critic to mention the importance of working with the two directors, Sergio Leone and Don Siegel. But, in practice, they are added to your look?

With Leo I have found a point of view of a foreigner on the genre, primarily in american, which is in the far east. He had a sense of humor, an incredible and an interest of a director, which I also love, and that is John Ford. Is already to Don Siegel, who made the more police officers that lost love, had it in such a way that is compatible with the old-school of film, names such as Howard Hawks and Raoul Walsh. I’ve learned a lot over the course of the series, which I have done on TV. In every program in which I worked, there was a wide variety of ideas-some used, others not. I have taken many of the movies that you direct.

“The unforgiving”, which gave him his first academy award, has been described many times as, the last frontier. The Coen brothers have come up with “Bravery ” untamed” and you have made a great success of public and critics. In the movie, their is proof that the genre still survives?

I haven’t shot in a western, because they never read a good script for the genre. The last thing that surprised me was “The unforgiving”. How is this language went out of fashion, and no-one else has written the scripts of the wild west with the new ideas. A little different, such as “Bravery ” untamed”, it’s fun, just once in a while. I choose to believe that the movie grows more when you are looking for unique twists to the original. The story that I urge are those that can dribble to the common. I still have the desire to make a bangue-bangue. I’m on the hunt for a creative script.

Don Siegel-the lord did “the pursuing, relentless,” (1971), where it appeared to the inspector’s Dirty Harry, his character’s most well-known. The role was originally offered to Frank Sinatra, but it just ended up in your hands. What has been the importance of Dirty Harry and his Magnum 44 in your career?

Was offered the Dirty Harry in me before I look There, but as I was working on “Wicked passion”, my first feature film as a director, and they were far away from him. As the Project was not able to do so, the producer came back to me, and that I was free. In the united states, the decade of the 1970s, Dirty Harry came up as someone who couldn’t stand the bureaucracy in the performance of his duties. No one would think of the victims of the crime. He is, yes. A lot of people, he describes his mindset as simple. But it is also a reflection of the social in his or her actions.

What has been your biggest challenge in its world premiere at the direction of, and in 1971, with the “Wicked passion”?

At the beginning of the 1970s, a few actors, directed the movies. I was very nervous on the set, but I have tried to use all the wonderful things he had learned from the filmmakers, which I had been directed to. I grew up watching the movies. I grew up in the midst of all the classics of the 1930’s and 40’s. So, I had a movie culture, to be able to shoot.

The stop of the film do not even think about?

Ever. The best advice I can give anyone who is starting out as an actor and a director, is: go straight ahead at all times. Review. To study a lot. And follow your own instincts, even if it means going in the opposite direction to that of the people they recommend. If you listen to all of what you say, you don’t shoot with it. Therefore, in the film.