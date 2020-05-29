Images come together on the anniversary, and they are said to pierce the quarantine; Khloé stands: “I know that the people are acting as if you knew the truth’ – Look at pictures

Scott Disick has completed 37 years of age, on this Tuesday (26), and the Kardashians-Jenner, don’t let the date go blank! Besides the show of support for the ex-husband of Kourtney and social media, they have a small little party at home for your family. However, as the sisters are living apart, and they were accused of “sticking” to the quarantine on the social networks. This is why, on that Wednesday (the 27th), Khloé decided to respond to some of the followers that were asking about it.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, at the home of one of the stars, and, in accordance with the number of posts on the social networks, has gathered at least, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Scott, and their children. As a North St., Chicago, and Ps will also appear in the records, it has been suggested that they also be there. However, it has not been possible to find out about the presence, or absence, of the Superior and Defined.

The family spent a good deal of time in the garden, and having lots of fun with the inflatable toys for the kids. At various moments, it is True, Stormi, and on the other the little family appeared in a video together…. Kourtney also shared a picture with Kylie, and Khloé posted the one with the Sword. Check it out:

Khloé Kardashian via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/lHyr0SvuP0 — O Brasil (@kardashibrasil) May 27, 2020

Khloé Kardashian via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/YETThaJC8W — O Brasil (@kardashibrasil) May 27, 2020

📷 | Kylie via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/l5OnEbBBJl Online: Kylie Jenner Brasil (@KylieJennerBR) May 27, 2020

At one point, Khloé also made sure to remind you of the importance of the social when you post a photo that shows the True, he wore a t-shirt bearing the words “Quarantine Disick” is a reference to the last name of the birthday boy or girl. “To be in a safe place! Still smart! A reminder to keep the meeting small. The 10 people at the most. To keep a distancewarned the the business.

Stay safe! Be the smart one! A reminder to keep the meeting small. The 10 people at the most. You keep your distance.” – Khloé Kardashian via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/JbxsB4FIwB — O Brasil (@kardashibrasil) May 27, 2020

However, of course, that he had received allegations on the networks you have joined the family. Angered, the mother of True, decided to respond to a few comments on the subject. “We know that they have been quarantined, and there were at least 10 people with us. This is word-for-word what the governor says, that it is perfectly acceptable to do this in the state of Californiasaid to her, according to the “Daily Mail”.

In another answer to this question, Khloé continued. “I’m not trying to be thick, but I do get mad when people act like they know. Of course, we want to protect ourselves. Just for the sake of the angels, not to mention our own health. It’s human nature, I think.”.

No other man in addition to Scott appeared in the records of the party, but according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight Online also on Tuesday (26), and Khloé would be going to the quarantine, along with his or her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for the sake of the little girl, and that I would be doing both if you reaproximarem.

“Khloé and Tristan, are isolated together, and really enjoyed the time spent with his daughter, True. This time has allowed them to reconectassem without the influence of externalrevealed a source at the site. The couple have been separated since February of 2019, when he cheated on you with your best friend, Kylie, Jordyn Woods.