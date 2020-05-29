It will be Henry Cavill? The Trailer, the date, and the plot of the new series of the TV show, Superman, the

The synopsis says: “On Superman & Lois, after years and years of experiencing the villains and megalomaniacs, monsters, and alien invaders in the Metropolis, the six million dollar man-the most famous in the world, the Man of Steel, aka Clark Kent, and journalist, most famous for the comic strip, Lois Lane, you are faced with one of the biggest challenges of all time, to parenting in today’s society.”

Superman & Lois his true identity has not yet been written, so there is still no trailer or video promo, or anything of the sort.

The audio recordings were scheduled for march but has been delayed for an undetermined period of time because of the multi-coronavirus.

But, still, the debut is expected to happen in January 2021, with the second season having 13 episodes.

Superman & the show will be produced by Todd Helbing, who also oversaw seasons of The Flash.

See also: