It will be Henry Cavill? The Trailer, the date, and the plot of the new series of the TV show, Superman, the

Superman is coming back to TELEVISION for a series that is completely new and connected to the Arrowverso – with regard to the DCEU, where’s the Superman, Henry Cavill.
The CW is developing a Superman & Lois is a new series based on the comic book characters from the DC.
The synopsis says: “On Superman & Lois, after years and years of experiencing the villains and megalomaniacs, monsters, and alien invaders in the Metropolis, the six million dollar man-the most famous in the world, the Man of Steel, aka Clark Kent, and journalist, most famous for the comic strip, Lois Lane, you are faced with one of the biggest challenges of all time, to parenting in today’s society.” Superman & Lois his true identity has not yet been written, so there is still no trailer or video promo, or anything of the sort. The audio recordings were scheduled for march but has been delayed for an undetermined period of time because of the multi-coronavirus. But, still, the debut is expected to happen in January 2021, with the second season having 13 episodes. Superman & the show will be produced by Todd Helbing, who also oversaw seasons of The Flash. Superman-Henry Cavill destroys the hero, the Rock in DC: see the picture
The cast is in the starring by Tyler Hoechlin, and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin will interpret the teenage children of the couple, Jonathan and Jordan, with Emmanuelle Chiriqui is also appearing as Lana Lang. In the meantime, the villain is Unknown (Wolé Parks), a mysterious man who tries to prove to the world that you don’t need any more of Him. As mentioned earlier, the lex luthor & lana lang is set to debut in January of 2021.
