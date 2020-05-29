“It’s been a happy ending” – the Observer

Actress Maisie Williams, who in the “War of the Thrones” played the role of Arya Stark didn’t like the way the series ended. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress confessed that she would love to have seen his character in get Him to the Lannisters, one of the moments in which the fans GoT, the more they expected, regarding in the ABC’s.

“I wanted to have that She killed him for the Reward, even if it meant the death of my character,” said Maisie Williams. However, She forgot about the revenge in order to survive the onslaught of Daenerys Targaryen. For an actor this is the end was “happily ever after”. “When I read the script, the part where She was hugging Jim, I said, ‘it’s going to take off the mask, and the She is going to appear, and they will both die,’” said the actress.

The prophecy of Melisandre, Arya Stark’s close brown eyes, blues and greens, created in the fans, in the hope of seeing Him receive his “judgment”. But this was not the case, and “the War of Artwork” was not the end of the epic that the fans have been waiting for the ABC.