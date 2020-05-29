James Magold, for Him, he did not believe it when Fox accepted the storyline is tragic and the movie

The film James Mangoldresponsible for the To (The fall of 2017) attended the watch party and making comments on the film, giving lots of information, fun, behind-the-scenes, and second, he’s one of the moments most important to you, even if it is due to the fact that Fox has allowed him to a tragic end on the team of X-Men.

The film was also based on this fact, pointing to an old man To take care of Charles Xavier, after the tragedy that befell the X-Men, and has left most of them dead. This is the point of the story was important, to conduct Him, and to Charles for the rest of the film, and Mangold showed up during the event, which I was very surprised by the fact that it has taken place without any interference, as he had planned.

At that time, prior to the acquisition by Disney, the Fox is in control of all of the projects in the series. Mangold said it was important for the development of the character of Charles in Him to make a tragedy, really, really hurt. Soon after, the X-Men: Days of Future Past, and its a happy ending for the generation of the original actors from the X-Men, it certainly didn’t hurt.

“I never thought that I would continue on with the idea, and Charles was accidentally killed by the X-Men, when he suffered an attack of insanity, but I’ve always felt that there had to be a deeper tragedy behind them. I am grateful for the bravery of the Fox network, and the public to embrace the idea,” he said.

Perhaps the Fox would have refused to undertake something like this were it not for the success of the Deadpool, as the movie’s hero rated for at least 18 years of age. Mangold even has come to use that argument to try to convince the executives of a company that is the best way to end the storyline in the marvel comics for the emotional charge it carried. The film was Mangold a nomination for the academy award for Best adapted Screenplay in the year 2018

