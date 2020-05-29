Jennifer Aniston, 2019 taught her as much as it would be able 04/12/2019

On the cover of People magazine featuring the best of the year, and by 2019, the american actress Jennifer Aniston broke a record in the Series with the comedy alongside Adam Sandler (the Mystery in the Mediterranean), and went back to the TV in The Morning Show, she’s a star, and coproduz. With over 50 years old in February, and she says that this year he taught “as much as it is about”.

Jennifer Aniston on the cover of People magazine Image: Play With People

“The words ‘I challenge you’ or a ‘no’ always made me think, ‘all right, let’s see,” she said in an interview in this week’s issue of People magazine, which will be on newsstands on Friday.

In addition to Aniston, the other three women who make up the front cover of the edition dedicated to the People of the Year: first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift.

“To be a leader, someone to whom people come for guidance, you have a lot of people to respond and to take care of on many levels,” she says about her work behind the camera.

“To be a multitasker, creative, and as a producer. And in a personal way as well. It’s all very exciting for me.”

Looking back, Aniston says that she began to believe in herself for 20 years.

“To be honest with myself in terms of the relationship with my family,” she said. “I was talking to my truth without fear, and so my work reflected that. And then comes the Friends (the show). If there are naysayers in my family — That is never, you’re never going to earn a penny of it’ — only for me to notice. Not for me to judge to be threatening as well. God, you know, now that I’m going to earn a few cents,” she said to the magazine.

Even though you admit that you do not normally do New Year’s resolutions, Aniston is already looking ahead to the new year. “I’m ready to get back to work on the program. I’m ready to see what 2020 will bring,” she says. “I’m so excited for the unknown.”