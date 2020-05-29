Jennifer Lawrence, had been lost the role of Alice

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed the one role that made them feel as if you had been not to have done it. Contrary to what many people think, there was the case of “Twilight”.

It is normal for the actors to receive multiple and long “don’ts” in the course of their careers. Jennifer Lawrence has such a notion, and do not take to heart all the times you can’t. However, there is one paper in particular that came to my heart.

Find out what the words written on the paper which he wished to have been able to:

Stone and I had this conversation once, because we used to do audits for the same film. She’s got a piece of paper that I wanted to. However, the one thing that really killed me, the single time that I have been really devastated by losing an audition… it was in the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Tim Burton.

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lawrence would love to have been the main character in “Alice’s adventures in Wonderland”. Unfortunately for her, the role was that of Mia Wasikowska, the actress herself has praised it, saying, “It was perfect, and amazing, and I couldn’t have had a british accent”. Contrary to what many people think, and Lawrence confirmed that I wasn’t affected because he had not been selected for the feature film “Twilight“.

TRAILER | REVIEW THE UNIQUENESS OF THE ALICE-IN-WONDERLAND

What do you think? Way to Jennifer Lawrence to make “ ” Alice in Wonderland”, or “Twilight”?