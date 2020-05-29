Jennifer Lopez regrets that it has had to call off the wedding

Jennifer Lopez has confessed in to the program Today, which is a bit of a broken heart’ after the pandemic, the coronavirus has ruined her plans to get married, with Alex Rodriguez in the summer. The star was getting ready to go up to the altar of the baseball player, retired in Italy, but due to the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19, they found it to be better to cancel the plan.

And it got the actress and the singer is pretty pissed off, because they are not able to celebrate their love with friends and family any time soon.

“There’s no planning for it at the moment. You’ll just have to wait and see how all of this is happening,” he lamented.

“It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl” (presented at the interval of a sporting event), and then in the World of Dance (reality dance show), I had planned to take a day off, and that’s what we’re doing right now, but at the same time, we had lots of plans for this summer, and again this year, but everything is on hold at the moment.”, he says.

However, J-Lo is trying to stay positive about the unexpected change of plans.

“I’m a little heart broken because we had great plans, but they also think, ‘you Know what? God has a plan, so we’ll just have to wait and see.’ It might be better. I have to believe that it will be.”, he said.

The couple got engaged in march of 2019 after two-years together. The wedding will be in the room with Jennifer Lopez. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony – the father of her twins, Max and Emme, as Well, was previously married Cynthia Scurtis, mother of his daughters, Ella and Natasha.

Put it off until the new maternity leave

The pandemic of the new Coronavirus does not has only the plans for the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The couple was getting ready to go up to the altar in a ceremony that is luxurious in Italy at the beginning of summer.

According to the tabloid, The National Enquirer, the COVID-19 and they made the bride and groom to postpone their plans to have a child together.

They were about to engage in a ‘surrogate motherhood’ in order to have a baby or two together, and with the outbreak of the disease first arrived in the United States of america.

A source of the publication to ensure that J-Lo and A-Rod deferred to 2021, since you don’t want to put anything at risk as the world’s attempts to control the spread of the respiratory virus.

The couple already have children from previous relationships. She is the mother of twins, Max and Emme, aged 12, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and, Well, Ella, aged 12, and Natasha, 15, with his ex, Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer Lopez puts off plans to become a mother again

The daughter of Jennifer Lopez launched her first children’s book

Jennifer Lopez discusses ‘the phantom’ in his photo on Instagram