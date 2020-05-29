Jenniffer Aniston: Dinner-of-the-star-on-house-of-Jennifer Aniston

If you have a star who knows how to throw a party that is Jennifer Aniston. Every year, she celebrates at her house, to a select group of friends (famous ones), the traditional dinner for Thanksgiving, which, in the United States, it is one of the most important holidays of the year. At the home of Aniston’s dinner is referred to as the Friendsgiving. Now, the actress is on Instagram, the fans have access to some of the pictures of the house, and the friends of the star, among them Courtney Cox, Will Arnett, Justin Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and… her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. Theroux, in fact, is the one that’s most tweeted moments of the evening meal, including the time at which Courtney Cox rehearsing to make a speech. “Jen, I love you… and Justin, you stop to shoot!)”, he spoke in the video of the actor.

We also played around with the Will Arnett and Jason Bateman by making jokes.

Aniston decided to get at the bottom of the presenter Jimmy Kimmel. In the past year, he has complained about this on her talk show that her friend was not a cooked option of mexican dishes for dinner. Aniston took to the nets to prove that he listens to his friends. First, she posted a picture of it in the mouth of the oven, with a baking dish with the enchiladas, which, in the table, the emphasis was on with “The p**** for the enchiladas de Jimmy” (Jimmy’s F – — – ing Enchiladas).

The tv presenter celebrated: “at long last, someone listened to me!”, he said in the stories Aniston’s

Will Arnett just posted it, but deleted that a request?) for the record, that the Sandra Bullock it was also at the party.

At the end of the party, and Theroux did a selfie of the group (without the Bullock), to call the Fakesegiving, it translated to something like With Thanksgiving Such as: “Very, very, very grateful to those friends and those nights on the Faksegiving,” he wrote.

Aniston and Theroux have been married for seven years and broke up at the beginning of the year 2018. The two of them said at the time that the split had been friendly, apparently they were not lying to you.

