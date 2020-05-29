Joe Jonas will be father! Sophie Turner is pregnant with first child – News – Entertainment

The tv presenter and the singer is trying to keep it a secret, the novelty of the
From The Metro Newspaper –
13/02/2020 – 14:03
Up-to-date on the 13/05/2020 – 20:44
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been together since 2016, and they got married in 2019
(Photo below: Danny Moloshok/Reuters)
The family of Jonah is going to grow in the year 2020! The actress Sophie Turner, who is married to singer Joe Jonas, are expecting their first child. According to the web site JustJaredI was here for a variety of sources, the actress is british and her husband is trying to keep it a secret about what’s new.
The couple is keeping it all under-the-table, but their friends and family are super excited for them,” said the source. “Sophie, you clearly have chosen the clothing to accommodate your body, and that it is in process”.
Joe, Jonas, Sophie, Turner,, make a tattoo to honor dog will get run over
The actress, 23, who became famous for the role of Sansa Stark in the Game of Thronesis married to her husband, Joe, 30, in may of last year. They started dating in rio in 2016, and they got engaged in the year 2018.
So far, they have not commented on the news.