Joe Jonas will be father! Sophie Turner is pregnant with first child – News – Entertainment









Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been together since 2016, and they got married in 2019

(Photo below: Danny Moloshok/Reuters)



The family of Jonah is going to grow in the year 2020! The actress Sophie Turner, who is married to singer Joe Jonas, are expecting their first child. According to the web site JustJaredI was here for a variety of sources, the actress is british and her husband is trying to keep it a secret about what’s new.

The couple is keeping it all under-the-table, but their friends and family are super excited for them,” said the source. “Sophie, you clearly have chosen the clothing to accommodate your body, and that it is in process”.