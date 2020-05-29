Justin Theroux’s ex-husband to Jennifer Aniston, the denunciation of neighbor by threats against a woman

Read more

the new coronavirus“data-reactid=”26″>The news was given access to the documents, which show that the so-called the Theroux by the authorities. According to the star of the series, the Leftovers, and the movie, City of angels, the situation quickly escalated when the lockwdown has been ordered by the authorities of the state, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In the document, Theroux says, that the Norman Resnicow, your neighbor from the apartment building in New York city, came to lock up his wife of 71 years, the inside of the house. In addition to this, he was heard to call her “stupid” and “idiot”. In order to ascertain the threat, the star has recorded a surge of anger at the door.

“I’m going to kick your teeth in. Sit on the damn couch.” Sit in the fucking chair and watch the TV show,” says Mr. the audio is presented by Theroux. “You’re not going anywhere. Do you want broken teeth? I’m going to kick your teeth out.” The actor says in the documents that you have turned to the police three times before a formal complaint because of the threats.

According to the website, the couple is now in the process of a divorce and the wife got an order of the Justice, which prevents the husband from entering it again in the home previously lived in by the two of them. The reports of Justin Theroux can lead to a fine, a Coordinator, or even an order of arrest for domestic violence. The actor did not want to express an opinion on the case.





