Katy-Perry-accused-of-harassment by the actor’s ‘Teenage Dream’ – the one Who

Katy Perry and Josh Kloss (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

After losing to prosecution in the event of theft of the song Dark Horse, Katy Perry he was involved in a new controversy with a serious expression. The actor Josh Klosswho played her secret in the video Teenage Dreamin 2010, he accused the singer of having exposed his genitals at a house party in Hollywood, leaving him with the uncomfortable and make you feel as if you “pathetic and put to shame”.

On Instagram, the actor has made a long rant about his relationship with the singer, and the details of the humiliation that they have allegedly suffered at the hands of Katy Perry. In the post, he says that it was captivating at first, but his behavior has changed after entering in the records. “You know, when I met you, I, we, sing a song, Open The Eyes of My Heart”. It was a cool, kind, and gentle. At a time when other people were around, she was cold as ice and even called it ‘disgusting’ is the fact that for me to kiss you on the set during filming. I was so embarrassed, but I kept giving you all of me…. My ex was engaged I told my daughter she was a little girl, I knew that I had to endure all of this for her,” he began.

Photo shared by Josh Kloss in a rant against Katy Perry (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

After that, He explained, the routine that writes to the a side of the singer. “After the first day of the recording, Katy invited me to go to a club, to the strip in Santa Barbara. I said no, and he said to her, ‘I’ve got to get back to the hotel and get some rest, because this is what I have now. I was hanging out with Katy a few times after that and she broke up with Russell. One time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was a luau in celebration of the birthday of Johny Wujek. When I first saw her, we hugged, and it was a passion of mine. But as soon as I turned it on to show my friend and she pulled my pants and sweatshirt, and my underwear as far as it could for me to show my penis to some of his friends and the crowd around us. Can you imagine how pathetic and ashamed I feel?”, took out.

The actor also explained that he decided to bring the case to light after all these years, and to prove that, often times, abusive relationships do not start solely from man. “I tell you this now, because it’s our culture, it is aimed to prove, that the mighty men are the wicked ones.” But the women with power are disgusting. So, for all that is good for her, she’s an amazing singer, the songs are mostly great songs of empowerment,” he said, adding that all of his efforts, in fact, there was so much worth it. “I did it for about us$ 650 [ o equivalente a R$ 2,6 mil na cotação atual] in total Teenage Dream. I was told by their reps not to say anything at all about California, and the public. In some of the interviews, they are edited and answered by me,” he said.

In the end He gave an overview of his work, to name a few. “Well, then, happy birthday to one of the more confusing, offensive, and depreciadores I’ve ever done. Rt #TeenageDream. In fact, I was going to play a song on the ukulele and sing songs to celebrate the birthday, but as I was thinking about all of this, I thought, “f****up, I’m not going to help you with the picture of her in a second, more”.

So far, Perry has not commented on the publication of Josh Kloss.

THE DOCUMENTS EXPOSED

On the morning of the Monday (12), and He shared an image of a so-called agreement, it says that it is not supposed to be talking about Katy Perry.

“I would have to minimize it and be on my own in order to protect your ‘image’. I’ve listened to, and I was a good boy. The fear is established, when you are censored to protect the image of the other person. But, in return, treated like a whore, and exposed in front of a group of my friends and other random people. So, you’re shocked, and you block it, because he saw the image of the children being animated, the music is positive than it was,” he began.

After that, He talked about how he was confused and afraid about exposing this story to your social networks. “And your mind is numb, and I was divided between doing his job and protecting the image of it, or to be honest, and to assist in the global dialogue about the power and abuse. And you’ll hear a million times that men are the evil of this world. In the meantime, you know the truth, and that is THE POWER of powers, that is, the corrupt people regardless of their gender, took out.

The actor also made it clear that he decided to tell him about his affair with Katy Perry in an attempt to help those who are in the same situation. “I’m exposing both of us to lighten up at all. I don’t want money for it, many of them are projecting their own ambitions. I don’t want to face. It is for this reason that you put up with it all, and I continued to work, and to follow and support the image of the Teenage Dream. On this anniversary, and in the time it took me to realize that it is time to let it go. I don’t want any more one-day ‘How was it working with Katy Perry?'”, finished.

Josh Kloss shows off your documents to be submitted by the producer of Katy Perry (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

