Katy Perry was selected as the eighth greatest artist of the decade by Billboard

She’s already made history. The singer Katy Perry it was chosen as the eighth greatest artist of the decade in 2010 by the Album. The success of the album “Teenage Dream“, “Then” and – “The Witness” they have taken the singer to the nominating committee.

The Post Malone and Maroon 5 they were in 10th and 9th places, respectively. The rest of the rankings, has yet to be revealed, and the winner of the title ” Artist of the Decade in 2010, to be announced only in the The Billboard Music Awardsthat will happen on the 29th of April.