Keanu Reeves ‘ changes, action movies to John Wick

Keanu Reeves became world-famous for his role as Neo in the Matrix, but it was low a few years ago.
This has changed with the release of John Wick – Back In The Game, and thus gave birth to a new iconic character for the Actor.
Turns out that John Wick has changed, not only in the career of Keanu Reeves, but also to all of the action movies forever, and here, in the Observatory of the Film explains the ways in which this can happen. A few years ago, it seemed as if all action films were losing their power, and that impactava even at the box office. John Wick has helped give a new lease of life to this genre, with an action more focused on stunts, practical, and impressive, than on the explosion megalomaníacas. Fast and the Furious: Jason Momoa is on the outside of the derivative; here’s the real reason
