Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, they reveal the sex of the baby Today

A in march this year, they have shown that they are awaiting the arrival of their second child in common, Kevin Hart, and Eniko Parrish took advantage of the celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday, it has been indicated in various parts of the world, and to prove to the fans what is the gender of the baby is on the way.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman, and a wife….. We love you, Eniko Parrish. And we are thrilled with the arrival of our little girl… a Family of six, the WOOOOOOOOW. God, it’s unbelievable. (…) But that’s all I can say is thank you, my dear,” he wrote the actor in his official account of the Instagramby sharing this with your followers is the big news: it’s a baby girl on the way.

It will be recalled that the couple has a child in common, a small The brandtwo-year-old. The artist’s 40-year-old is also the father of Heaven, for 15 years, and the jimi Hendrix of 12, as a result of a previous marriage with Torrei Hart.

Also read: it was born as the son of a E. Musk and his girlfriend Shoots