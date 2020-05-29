Kim Kardashian reveals a very fine, minimalist, and internet users suggest that the new decoration

Reproduction/Instagram/Kim Kardashian

“I’m just on about the style of Kanye west at the moment, but I thought that the house was a perfeio. He was less than enthusiastic. And he said, ‘vivel’. After seven years and three children, the couple decided to invest in good and personalise it. The socialite said in an interview that he learned a lot with the decoration and with a husband who has the sensitivity of the issue.

“Kanye and Kim want something that is completely new. The talk about the décor, but it’s a kind of a philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future. We moved to a house in the clearing, and we are still changing the environment of the inteno to leave him more and more pure,” said Vervoordt. However, Kim said that it was the voice of the feature, as He and the consultant took down all she remembered: “we Need to get the drawers”.

Folhapress