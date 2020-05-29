Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to spend the New Year in a separate

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
13


Kylie Jennerthat has presented its employees with a “Rise and Shine,” he began the year having a great time. But, contrary to what some may think, the Case didn’t revéillon on the side of the Travis Scottthe father of her daughter Stormi Webster.

According to E! News, the star went on to upset Los Angeles in the trendy mason moore with close friends, including Yris Were and Zach System. At night the cat has chosen a silver dress, and came to the site for the round of 21, where she spent the night dancing to the music.

“At the mid-night, she did the countdown with her friends and made a video with his cell phone. Kylie was doing well and it seemed like they were having so much fun with the girls. She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight, but it was only a kiss on the face”said a source to E! News.

Kylie and Yris left the place at midnight. The source also added that it appeared to be on the “to the quality of the celebration”.

Kylie Jenner's New Year's Eve, 2019

Instagram

Already, Travis has spent the last day in 2019, and in the feast of the The Weekndin a mansion in Beverly Hills. Tacos, French fries, and churros were a part of the menu, and, of course, could not miss a lot of the music.

Despite the fact that they have not spent the new year’s eve together, and the parents of the Stormi still have a lot of love for each other.

In a recent interview with XXL Magazine, Lisa opened up about fatherhood and said: “you will always have a special place in his heart reserved for the Case.

READ MORE:  Scott Disick can't talk to you about the death of a parent

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is my best friend. It makes life a little easier for you. It inspires me and it amazes me every day the way she thought. It’s so crazy -“he said. “I love your mother and will always love you”.

Please see below for the novel, Kylie Jenner, & Travis Scott-in photos:the

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Kylie Jenner

The police/GC Images

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

INSTARimages.com

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, And Matching Tattoos

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday

BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner-Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, And Six Flags

Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, The Met Gala Is The Year 2018, The Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

ESC: Travis, Scott, Kylie Jenner

Original By/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, Travis, Scott, IN

Paola Kudacki/GQ

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Snapchat



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here