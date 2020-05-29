Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to spend the New Year in a separate

Kylie Jennerthat has presented its employees with a “Rise and Shine,” he began the year having a great time. But, contrary to what some may think, the Case didn’t revéillon on the side of the Travis Scottthe father of her daughter Stormi Webster.
According to E! News, the star went on to upset Los Angeles in the trendy mason moore with close friends, including Yris Were and Zach System. At night the cat has chosen a silver dress, and came to the site for the round of 21, where she spent the night dancing to the music.
“At the mid-night, she did the countdown with her friends and made a video with his cell phone. Kylie was doing well and it seemed like they were having so much fun with the girls. She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight, but it was only a kiss on the face”said a source to E! News.
Kylie and Yris left the place at midnight. The source also added that it appeared to be on the “to the quality of the celebration”.
Already, Travis has spent the last day in 2019, and in the feast of the The Weekndin a mansion in Beverly Hills. Tacos, French fries, and churros were a part of the menu, and, of course, could not miss a lot of the music.
Despite the fact that they have not spent the new year’s eve together, and the parents of the Stormi still have a lot of love for each other.
In a recent interview with XXL Magazine, Lisa opened up about fatherhood and said: “you will always have a special place in his heart reserved for the Case.
“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is my best friend. It makes life a little easier for you. It inspires me and it amazes me every day the way she thought. It’s so crazy -“he said. “I love your mother and will always love you”.
