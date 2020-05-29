Lady Gaga joins forces with Ariana Grande on “Rain On Me”: remember the other partnerships

Lady Gaga let her little monsters abuzz with the release of the highly anticipated ‘Rain on Me’, its partnership with other dance-pop diva, Ariana Grande. The song serves as the second single from the fifth studio album from the singer, “Chromatica”, and that it will be released on all platforms on Friday (march 29).

In social media, it’s clear that you don’t save the praise for the duo. As soon as the track has been officially released, their singer, also made it a point to declare themselves at each other on Twitter. “I know of a woman who has gone through the same pain that I did. It has become a part of the same family, if you melted it down to Ariana. “I love your strength and your friendship,” he said of Gaga.

The One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought ” bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let?s show them what we are?’ve got. ??? https://t.co/eX18JePJqg ? Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica, and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! i hope this makes u all feel all uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygagau were stunning superwoman ! ? Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

No one takes me because it’s a hinooooooo, Gaga and Ariana did not disappoint#RainOnMe #BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/mXexlG5IpH ? Trying To Be Quoted (@BlinkCitou_) May 22, 2020

Partnerships are common in the universe of pop and will always draw the attention of the fans, who are dying of curiosity to see their favorite artists together. Her music has had on his career is marked by a number of them, some of which are very successful and others are responsible for the disagreement and controversy. Remember, the key partnership of singer

Her

In the partnership’s most storied, and most successful, Her music has joined forces with none other than Beyonce. The duo has released a couple of songs together in a remix for “Video Phone” song by Beyonce, and “Phone”, rule-blocks ” of the album “The Fame Monster” to Her.

“Telephone” was one of the biggest hits of 2010, and it is remembered till today by a powerful video that featured Her music and Her as an assassin hunted by the police. They have promised a sequel, but ten years have passed, and still nothing.

R. Kelly

Is this the name goes to a list of practical co-operation which Her I didn’t want to get it done. The singer, who is currently arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual abuse, was part of the charming song “Do What You Want” from the album “ARTPOP”. In the song, Gaga said that he could do whatever he wanted with her body, which caused controversy at the time on the history of R. Kelly.

The song had a clip in which Gaga appeared as a patient that was being played for the dr. R. Kelly. Luckily for her, the production was cancelled even before it’s release. After the conviction of the singer, the band has been stripped of all the platforms in the stream.

Christina Aguilera

After the R. Kelly being thrown to the corner, Gaga has invited her for a figure, completely different to go along with it in The “What You Want”. Christina Aguilera has been chosen, and the two came to be together at the end of “The Voice” u.s. in 2013.

The union of the vozeirões, and the sex of the two that acariciavam during the performance, calling attention to the song, which became a firm favourite with the fans, leaving the release of R. Kelly’s in the past.

Tony Bennett

The “ARTPOP”, Gaga has given us a complete turning point in his career. It has a sound that is more of a classic, and joined forces with Tony Bennett, one of the most influential names of jazz, and for the release of the collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek”.

In addition to capturing two Grammy awards for the work, the Concert was able to show a new facet of his talent and personality on the side of Tony’s, playing hits like “The Lady Is a Tramp”.

Florence Welch

Following the line of organic and conventional career, Gaga has released in 2016, on the album “Novel”, with inspiration from traditional folk and country music, and he encouraged the fans to be partnering with Florence Welch, the lead singer of the band Florence + the Machine.

The track, “Hey Girl,” tells of the friendship and support among women, and has established itself as one of the favourites on the album, among all the little monsters who loved to see Her working again with a woman, too.

Bradley Cooper

In its more recent past, Her music has earned for the company’s unusual for an a-list actor during his career in music. Bradley Cooper went on the feature film “a Star is Born,” and he also accompanied the songs on the album that were a part of the soundtrack of the film.

“Shallow” has firmly established itself as one of the biggest hits of the last year, and won the academy award for best original song. However, the partnership has also garnered plenty of controversy, especially after the presentation of two awards.

Her and Bradley seemed to be coming too much into the presentation, which led to rumors that they were having an affair. The problem is that Bradley was married to the model Irina Shayk at the time. A few months after the academy awards, the couple divorced, and Her assured him that it had nothing to do with the story.