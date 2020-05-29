Lady Gaga, Mahmundi, Vanguart and more. Listen to the 87 news of the week.

Amanda Cerny
1. Adriana Calcanhotto – “Only One”

2. Aitch – “Polaris”

3. ÀIYÉ – “Lungs”

4. Of – Brick-By-Brick”

5. Alec Benjamin – “These Two Windows

6. Alex Siegel – “Beauty Fades / Etc”

7. There Gatie – “If I Fall In Love”

8. There Gatie – In Running On My Mind

9. Alicia Keys – “Good Job”

10. Aloe Blacc – “I Do (Spanish).”

11. Ana, Olic – “a Kiss in the soap opera”

12. Anastasia – “Anastasia The 80 Side Of The”

13. Antiprisma, “My Former the Future of all times.”

14. Anuel – “Emmanuel”

15. Arthur Belino – “Sketch”

16. The Bahias, and the Cuisine of Minas gerais – “as long As We are Far away”

17. Ashley Tisdale – “Lemons”

18. The capital – “Heaven and Hell”

19. Batz Ninja – “F. A. B”

20. the boy by pablo – “hey girl”

21. Bravaguarda – “I’ve Had Enough”

22. Bright Eyes – “One and Done”.

23. Caramelows – “Use Of Robots”

24. Carolina Frozza – “Free Spirit”

25. Casses – “When Will It End (Will Go)”

26. The ” Choice “I Don’t Care”

27. Cigarettes After Sex – “You’re All I Want”

28. Clear File – “the Rain”Note

29. Shore Gold “ALONG By the Coast of Gold,”

30. Craca – “Squamata”

31. Curinga Roque – “Go Forward.”

32. Danna Paola – “Sola”

33. His country to glory at the Kings ft master piece – “Planet of Soul”

34. Diplo – “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1 From Snake Oil

35. Ella Eyre ft Yxng’s Bane – “Dreams”

36. Fabio Brazza ft Helio Bentes – “Back To The Past.”

37. The children of George – “So good”

38. Gabriel Garzón-Montano – “Someone”

39. Gabriel Partners – “Partners (Acoustic)”

40. Gallena ft Israel in his Passion, “the First Steps”

41. giant “in the Morning.”

42. Jade Baraldo – yo quiero! (spanish version)”

43. Jair Naves – “breaking out (it’s almost a miracle that you exist)”

44. Jason Mraz ft Tiffany Haddish – a “You Do You”

45. Jessie Ware – “Save the Kiss”

46. Jevon – “Ghetto Cinderella”

47. Kevin And Chris – “You Can Play.”

48. Knust – “The Mystery”

49. Kygo – The “Golden Hour”

50. Lady Gaga – “Chromatica”

51. Lenny Kravitz – “The Ride”

52. LP – “Live in Moscow”

53. Jesus and all the Alchemists – “The Longing”

54. Mahmundi – “New World”.

55. Mariana Froes ft Phil take a look at “The Door”

56. Melanie C – “Blame It On Me”

57. Muzz – “Knuckleduster”

58. Natalhão feat. Lodk47 – “Nice”

59. Nathan Itaborahy-ft-Caetano – Brazil “Monkey Bro”

60. NERLING – “get away from Us,”

61. The Runaways – “Everything Will Be As It Was Before.”

62. The Pretenders – “Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely”

63. Protomartyr – “Michigan ” Hammers”

64. Brother Enoch, and Thais-Kiwi – “In the Midst of the trials of the World.”

65. Ricky Martin – “take a BREAK”

66. Rico Dalasam – “Dolores, Dala, the Keeper of the Relief

67. Rodrigo Alarcon-ft Abacaxepa – “he wanted to”

68. MEXICO ft Travis Scott – “TKN”

69. nostalgia – “candy”

In the ‘ 70s. Scatalove – “Nothing Good Happens In The Wee Hours”

71. Scott Storch ft Ozuna & Tyga – “Fuego ” Del Heat”

72. Sébastien Tellier – “Domesticated”

73. Skullcrusher – the Day of the Show

74. Supercolisor – “I Haven’t Forgotten”

75. The Flaming Lips – “the Game of Neptune the 6”

76. The Lemon Twigs – “The Moon”

77. The Raconteurs – Live At The Electric Lady’

78. Up the MT CONTENT in THE Hand-of-Gold-Vitão – “Embrasa The Bong”

79. Tones and I – “Ur So F**kInG cOoL

80. The tribe of the Suburbs – “Photoshop”

81. Tuyo – “I Am The Dragon”

82. Vanguart – “The Meeting’s Been Postponed”

83. Vilero, Question, and NP-Voice – “Code”

84. Wanessa Camargo – “Neither She, Nor I,”

85. Winona Oak ft Robin Schulz – “Oxygen”

86. Within Temptation – “According To You”

87. ZéVitor ft-Konai – “house of cards”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

