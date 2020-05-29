Lady Gaga, Mahmundi, Vanguart and more. Listen to the 87 news of the week.

1. Adriana Calcanhotto – “Only One”
2. Aitch – “Polaris”
3. ÀIYÉ – “Lungs”
4. Of – Brick-By-Brick”
5. Alec Benjamin – “These Two Windows
6. Alex Siegel – “Beauty Fades / Etc”
7. There Gatie – “If I Fall In Love”
8. There Gatie – In Running On My Mind
9. Alicia Keys – “Good Job”
10. Aloe Blacc – “I Do (Spanish).”
11. Ana, Olic – “a Kiss in the soap opera”
12. Anastasia – “Anastasia The 80 Side Of The”
13. Antiprisma, “My Former the Future of all times.”
14. Anuel – “Emmanuel”
15. Arthur Belino – “Sketch”
16. The Bahias, and the Cuisine of Minas gerais – “as long As We are Far away”
17. Ashley Tisdale – “Lemons”
18. The capital – “Heaven and Hell”
19. Batz Ninja – “F. A. B”
20. the boy by pablo – “hey girl”
21. Bravaguarda – “I’ve Had Enough”
22. Bright Eyes – “One and Done”.
23. Caramelows – “Use Of Robots”
24. Carolina Frozza – “Free Spirit”
25. Casses – “When Will It End (Will Go)”
26. The ” Choice “I Don’t Care”
27. Cigarettes After Sex – “You’re All I Want”
28. Clear File – “the Rain”Note
29. Shore Gold “ALONG By the Coast of Gold,”
30. Craca – “Squamata”
31. Curinga Roque – “Go Forward.”
32. Danna Paola – “Sola”
33. His country to glory at the Kings ft master piece – “Planet of Soul”
34. Diplo – “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1 From Snake Oil
35. Ella Eyre ft Yxng’s Bane – “Dreams”
36. Fabio Brazza ft Helio Bentes – “Back To The Past.”
37. The children of George – “So good”
38. Gabriel Garzón-Montano – “Someone”
39. Gabriel Partners – “Partners (Acoustic)”
40. Gallena ft Israel in his Passion, “the First Steps”
41. giant “in the Morning.”
42. Jade Baraldo – yo quiero! (spanish version)”
43. Jair Naves – “breaking out (it’s almost a miracle that you exist)”
44. Jason Mraz ft Tiffany Haddish – a “You Do You”
45. Jessie Ware – “Save the Kiss”
46. Jevon – “Ghetto Cinderella”
47. Kevin And Chris – “You Can Play.”
48. Knust – “The Mystery”
49. Kygo – The “Golden Hour”
50. Lady Gaga – “Chromatica”
51. Lenny Kravitz – “The Ride”
52. LP – “Live in Moscow”
53. Jesus and all the Alchemists – “The Longing”
54. Mahmundi – “New World”.
55. Mariana Froes ft Phil take a look at “The Door”
56. Melanie C – “Blame It On Me”
57. Muzz – “Knuckleduster”
58. Natalhão feat. Lodk47 – “Nice”
59. Nathan Itaborahy-ft-Caetano – Brazil “Monkey Bro”
60. NERLING – “get away from Us,”
61. The Runaways – “Everything Will Be As It Was Before.”
62. The Pretenders – “Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely”
63. Protomartyr – “Michigan ” Hammers”
64. Brother Enoch, and Thais-Kiwi – “In the Midst of the trials of the World.”
65. Ricky Martin – “take a BREAK”
66. Rico Dalasam – “Dolores, Dala, the Keeper of the Relief
67. Rodrigo Alarcon-ft Abacaxepa – “he wanted to”
68. MEXICO ft Travis Scott – “TKN”
69. nostalgia – “candy”
In the ‘ 70s. Scatalove – “Nothing Good Happens In The Wee Hours”
71. Scott Storch ft Ozuna & Tyga – “Fuego ” Del Heat”
72. Sébastien Tellier – “Domesticated”
73. Skullcrusher – the Day of the Show
74. Supercolisor – “I Haven’t Forgotten”
75. The Flaming Lips – “the Game of Neptune the 6”
76. The Lemon Twigs – “The Moon”
77. The Raconteurs – Live At The Electric Lady’
78. Up the MT CONTENT in THE Hand-of-Gold-Vitão – “Embrasa The Bong”
79. Tones and I – “Ur So F**kInG cOoL
80. The tribe of the Suburbs – “Photoshop”
81. Tuyo – “I Am The Dragon”
82. Vanguart – “The Meeting’s Been Postponed”
83. Vilero, Question, and NP-Voice – “Code”
84. Wanessa Camargo – “Neither She, Nor I,”
85. Winona Oak ft Robin Schulz – “Oxygen”
86. Within Temptation – “According To You”
87. ZéVitor ft-Konai – “house of cards”
