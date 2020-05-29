Lady Gaga makes “Sour Candy”, a partnership with BLACKPINK, one day prior to the day of the launch of the “Chromatica”

The new album Lady Gagaentitled “Chromatica”you will only be released in the first minute of Friday (the 29th), but the singer has decided to promote one of your tracks on the most anticipated by his fans: “Sour Candy”in partnership with a group of south Korean BLACKPINK.

“Sour Candy”sung in both English and Korean, and is one of the three collaborations Lady Gagon his new album, the sixth of his career. In addition to the group BLACKPINK, Her music also features on the vocals Ariana Grandein “Rain On Me”who won the music video recently, and it’s the Elton Johnin the song “Must Be Sought From Above”.

Listen To “Sour Candy”:

Lyrics:

The So-sour candy

(The So-sour candy)

I’m a sour candy, so sweet, then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m a super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ask me to be nice, and then I’ll do it extra mean

더파개펴적하, 너다 왜 가내치

있어 전개 라마둘러

나 푸장아게? 너 야, 너 야

If you wanna fix it myself, then let’s break up here and now

거의캐 몸, 너 눈빛에는 가릴 거니까

주다보면 너기뭅시, 소리질러와

Uh-huh, uh-huh

I’m hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I can make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

I might be messed up, but I know what’s love

You want the real taste, at least I’m not fake

Eat, eat, unwrap me

Eat, eat, unwrap me

I’ll show you what’s I

Close your eyes, don’t peek

Now I’m undressing

Unwrap a sour candy

Eat, eat, unwrap me

Eat, eat, unwrap me

Come on, sour candy

I’m hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I can make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

I’m a sour candy, so sweet, then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m a super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Take a bite, take a bite

The So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

The So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

The So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

Sour candy