Lady Gaga makes “Sour Candy”, a partnership with BLACKPINK, one day prior to the day of the launch of the “Chromatica”

The new album Lady Gagaentitled “Chromatica”you will only be released in the first minute of Friday (the 29th), but the singer has decided to promote one of your tracks on the most anticipated by his fans: “Sour Candy”in partnership with a group of south Korean BLACKPINK.
“Sour Candy”sung in both English and Korean, and is one of the three collaborations Lady Gagon his new album, the sixth of his career. In addition to the group BLACKPINK, Her music also features on the vocals Ariana Grandein “Rain On Me”who won the music video recently, and it’s the Elton Johnin the song “Must Be Sought From Above”.
Listen To “Sour Candy”:
Lyrics:
The So-sour candy
(The So-sour candy)
I’m a sour candy, so sweet, then I get a little angry, yeah
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m a super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Ask me to be nice, and then I’ll do it extra mean
더파개펴적하, 너다 왜 가내치
있어 전개 라마둘러
나 푸장아게? 너 야, 너 야
If you wanna fix it myself, then let’s break up here and now
거의캐 몸, 너 눈빛에는 가릴 거니까
주다보면 너기뭅시, 소리질러와
Uh-huh, uh-huh
I’m hard on the outside
But if you give me time
Then I can make time for your love
I’m hard on the outside
But if you see inside, inside, inside
I might be messed up, but I know what’s love
You want the real taste, at least I’m not fake
Eat, eat, unwrap me
Eat, eat, unwrap me
I’ll show you what’s I
Close your eyes, don’t peek
Now I’m undressing
Unwrap a sour candy
Eat, eat, unwrap me
Eat, eat, unwrap me
Come on, sour candy
I’m hard on the outside
But if you give me time
Then I can make time for your love
I’m hard on the outside
But if you see inside, inside, inside
I’m a sour candy, so sweet, then I get a little angry, yeah
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m a super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Take a bite, take a bite
The So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
The So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
The So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
Sour candy