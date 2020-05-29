Lady Gaga releases a new album, ‘Chromatica’ with the law, to Elton John, and K-Pop 29/05/2020

Lady Gaga has released today their sixth studio album “Chromatica”. Returning to the sounds of pop and dance that made them famous, the singer had released two more singles from the new album: “Stupid”, “Love”, which reached the fifth place in the charts in the united states, and “Rain On Me”, which was launched last week and promises to get to the top of the charts next week —the band has the greatest debut in the history of Spotify in Brazil.

The album is expected for release in April, but was delayed by almost two months, on account of the growth of the new coronavirus. At the same time, Gaga became engaged in the campaign, along with WHO (World Health Organization) in order to raise funds for those affected by the pandemic.

Check out the full album:

Chromatica I Alice Stupid Love Rain On Me (feat. Ariana Grande) Free Woman Fun Tonight Chromatica II 911 Plastic Doll Sour Candy (feat. BLACKPINK) The puzzle The Replay Chromatica III Must be sought From Above (feat. Elton John) 1000 Doves The

To save the pop

After his transition to country music with songs such as “Million Reasons” and “Shallow,” Lady Gaga returns to bet on the pop and dance that made her famous. The singer has worked with on the “Stupid Love” on the side of the producer, BloodPop, who has collaborated with Madonna, and Justin Bieber, and you’ll have to Max Martin as the producer of the other tracks on the disc. Max is known to be one of the greatest composers of the hits of the past 20 years, where she was responsible for such hits as “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, “and” Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry. The other composer is confirmed, it is Ryan Tedder, who has previously worked with names such as Adele and Beyoncé. READ MORE: J Balvin releases his new music video, "Grey," which will be part of a "One World: Together at home Glad to be a part of this album. An old wish come true Ryan Tedder on Instagram

Partnership starry

Of the traditional partnerships that it could not get out of it, right? “Chromatica” brings together artists from the niches are very different, and it can be very helpful for Her to reach different audiences. The partnership with Ariana Grande on ‘Rain On Me’ let the little monsters on a rampage when they saw the two of the biggest divas in pop, contemporary glance.

Order of the strength of the fans of k-pop, which is always providing the records to the artists of Korean, Gaga also has “Sour Candy” on the side of the girls in the group, BLACKPINK. The last but not the least, the singer has teamed up with one of his idols, Elton John, the song “must be sought From Above”.

Fans are abuzz

Even before the release of the album, fans of Her music have already left in anticipation of the arrival of the “Chromatica”. Excited about all the bands that have launched so far, and the little monsters have passed, and much of the return of the diva-pop and promised to be a real rain of the streams and for the record, making sure that they get good positions in the charts around the world.

it’s a good topic for today, is just a chromatica if you want to find out from the chromatica pfv me to silence as I speak, exclusively, of chromatica pic.twitter.com/FB0MGnuKmg ? he itch (@itsjluke) May 28, 2020

this picture is going to be all over the chromatica for at least 1 week

after that we went back to the normal schedule for review of gender-fighting against bisexual and gay culture in general pic.twitter.com/QHNdAnKVNB ? v-i-c-t ? r@vthunderfuck) May 28, 2020

Completing a purchase on the internet, does anyone know a ZIP code to Chromatica? I’m going to ‘ re going to move out tonight, and I wanted to back the package that was delivered there pic.twitter.com/NPiCkYYExq ? Crystalrineide Camurupim Methyd (@cuzcuz_com_ovo) May 28, 2020

I love you to her I wanted to reach out to all audiences, gay, in the chromatica with blackpink, calling for the gay teens, the total of the gay men in their 20s and so many of her calling gay men aged between 25 and 35, and elton john is responsible for the gay -, 35-and 100-year ? people (@risardinha) May 28, 2020

thank you for your support for lady gaga to ariana grande, and blackpink for the salvation of the music industry, with rain on me and the sour candy, and serve him with a lot of talent and positive energy at this difficult time we are passing through, I looked at it in the face of them, and cried out to the LEGENDS #chromatica pic.twitter.com/MGRDHDnDuQ ? lady-gaga-is-the-ART-of-POP | gus (@ldgagart) May 28, 2020

Music, dance, and cry

In an interview with the magazine “Paper”, she said “Chromatica,” it’s like a “safety valve” for the physical pain of fibromyalgia and depression.

“On some days, I just couldn’t get off the couch, because I was in pain in the body as a whole,” he said. The producer Bloodpop, which she defines as the “center” of the new album, it has helped in those moments, “He said,” Let’s go. We’re going to do it'”.

I will cry my eyes out, or desabafando about something that had happened to me, my pain, my depression. I started the day badly, but at the end of it I was dancing and looking at herself in the mirror practicing choreography. Every day, the experience was an enlightening one

In a recent interview with radio host Zane Lowe’s show, Gaga explained that the majority of the songs on the new album, they have a footprint to cover.

I think that’s the best way to describe the album is that I put all of my heart, there my pain, and all the messages I’ve received. These are songs that I think are fun and energetic. I want people to dance and feel happy

Chatting with Ariana Grande shortly following the release of ‘Rain On Me’, Gaga has also talked about transforming the pain that is lived in the form of poetry. “I know of a woman who has gone through the same pain that I did. It has become a part of the same family, if you melted it down to Ariana. “I love your strength and your friendship,” he said of Gaga.

The One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought ” bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let?s show them what we are?’ve got. ??? https://t.co/eX18JePJqg ? Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica, and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! i hope this makes u all feel all uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygagau were stunning superwoman ! ? Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

Music

Gaga already has a store open and official products from the Chromatica. It was released in the a link to the sale of sweatshirts, underwear, pants, socks, and coffee mugs that are personalized.