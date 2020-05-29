Learn more about the four winning films of the Oscar for Costume design to assist in quarantine.

Why don’t we remember the best player in the world of the film and its costumes? Check it out:

The characters can be expressed in a large proportion of the stories, from the emotions, as well as the development of the characters throughout the movie, check out the list of the city and the movie to win it all.

Thus, for the category of Best Costume design academy awards brings to the forefront this artistic eye that is essential for the development of the film.

Read more: the Four films in the original Series, for you to copy your looks

History, check this out:

Still, the category has begun as part of the award, in the year of 1948, when the award was presented for the first time.

But, it is interesting to note that, until 1967, there were two sub-categories within this: best costume design, black-and-white and best costume design (colour).

The list of the City/Check out the now, with four films winning in this category that are worth your attention:

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

However, Chiyo (Suzuka Ohgo), it was sold to the house of the geisha when she was a young girl, in 1929, where she is mistreated by the owners and Hatsumomo (Gong Li), a geisha who has no rival of its beauty.

Therefore, taken up by Mameha (Michelle Yeoh), the main rival of Hatsumomo, Chiyo grows and becomes the geisha Sayuri (Zhang Ziyi).

Finally, it is recognized, it will not enjoy the society of such wealth and privilege up until the 2nd World War radically modifies his or her reality in Japan.

Costume designer winner: Colleen Atwood

Anna Karenina (2012)

In the late NINETEENTH century, Anna Karenina (Keira Knightley) is married to Alexei Karenin (Jude Law), a rich government official. Traveling to me is the sister-in-law, who is living in a marriage because of the infidelity of her husband, she meets count Vronsky (Aaron Johnson), who happens to make her acquaintance. Thus, in spite of the attraction that he feels for Anna, the ward off, and he decides to go back to the city.

In the meantime, Vronsky is at the train station, where he confesses his love for you. In the end She decides to separate from Karenin, the husband refuses to grant a divorce, and still makes it difficult to see their son.

Costume designer winner: Jacqueline Durran

The Hotel Grand Budapest (2014)

However, in the period between the two world wars, the popular manager of a european hotel you know a younger employee, and the two become the best of friends.

Thus, in the adventures experienced by the two of them, are set out in the theft of a famous Renaissance painting, the battle for the great wealth of the family, and the historical changes during the first half of the twentieth XX.

Costume designer winner: Milena Canonero

Lovely Women (2019)

The sisters, Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson), and Amy (Florence Pugh) are ripening at the beginning of the teenage years into adult life while in the United States, crossing the Spanish Civil War.

Thus, with completely different personalities, they are faced with the challenges of growing up, joined by the love that each of them has for each other.

Costume designer winner: Jacqueline Durran

By: Georgia Ayrosa

Featured picture: a Reproduction Site Youtube Entertainment

