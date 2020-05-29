London has been featured in “A Second Chance for Love” with Emilia Clarke for The Geeks

The Universal Pictures has just released a video of never-before-seen “A Second Chance for Love” (“Last Christmas”– with a number of scenes shot in the capital city of the United Kingdom, in addition to the statements of the protagonist, Emilia Clarkeand that of other artists. According to the director, Paul Feigthe movie “it is a love letter to London”.

“A Second Chance for Love” it tells the story of Kate, an employee of the store for the holidays, which runs throughout the year. She is tired of her routine, and the poor decisions they have already made in your life, but everything changes when she meets a mysterious Tone,Henry Golding).

The leaders of the Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmingsit is inspired by the song “Last Christmas”, the George Michael. The film also has many other hits of the singer such as “Freedom” and “Faith,” plus an unreleased track. The premiere is scheduled for The 28th of November.

