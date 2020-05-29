Look of the Day: Millie Bobby Brown, he was the diva with a slip-dress + jacket

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
6


The actress in the Stranger’s Things, set up face-to-face around the green, very beautiful.

For Sofia Duarte

access_time

14 dec 2019, 10: 30 am – Published on 14 dec 2019, 09h30

Most of Bobby Brown looking all around the green

Most of Bobby Brown looking all over the green (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Time! Millie Bobby Brown he used a composite superestilosa in the shade of the olive oil. The role of the Stranger Things it has invested in the slip-dress with a blazer, oversized, above, in addition to a purse of red velvet in the same colour as the outfit. To the end in a way that was real, and she has put on a bootie, black is heavier, and the coke, well, top left is the best visual clean. We love it, don’t you?


News
The Look of the DiaMillie Bobby Brown




READ MORE:  Millie Bobby Brown makes Enola Holmes on Netflix
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here