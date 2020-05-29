Mexico, and Travis Scott to launch clipão to the partnership, “TKN”; see

Two of the hottest names in the music industry joined together when the Mexico and Travis Scott they decided to write “TKN”.

The singer is Spanish, and american rapper and singer have joined forces on the album’s lead single, the second coming, the partnership, in addition to the third party for the young artist of the year.

When you talk about the song, Rosalia, said:

Travis is an artist who I admire a great deal since the beginning of his career, and I couldn’t imagine a better artist to take part in this song. I feel that now is the right time to release this track after so many months in the house, the feeling of lack of freedom, and the people that we love. I do hope that the ‘TKN’ I’ll give you energy, make you dance, and I’ll give you strength if you are going through a difficult time. With all my love <3

Mexico, and Travis Scott

To mark the partnership, where Travis sings along to the Spanish, the duo shot a music video filled with dancing, and the beautiful environments that bring people together, something unheard of now a days, as you can see from the logo above.