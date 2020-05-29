Natalie Portman shares a moment of affection with the children, Monet

+



The actress, Natalie Portman is embracing her child Aleph, and Amalia (Photo: Instagram)

Also in the spirit of Mother’s Day, Natalie Portman gushed to his fans by posting on his Instagram a photo in which appears with her two young children, Aleph, 8, and Amalia, and 3 years of age.

In the picture, the actress and 38-year-old is embracing the child’s relationship with the ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, with whom he has been married to since 2012. The photo was probably taken a few years ago, now that Amalia is still a baby, in the click.

Natalie Portman at the ” Thor: the Dark World (2013) (Photo: Playback)

The star of ‘Black Swan’ has taken three emojis of a heart in the caption of the post, which has received more than 220-thousand-cured in less than four hours.

“Your mommy is beautiful,” said the actress, Lily Rose Depp, in the comments to the publication. “So soft and cute! I hope that you have enjoyed your day,” wrote one fan. This is a photo of the most adorable and cute story, I loved it,” said the other.