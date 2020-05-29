Norman Reedus said that in the final season of the Walking Dead it’s like Game of Thrones

As well as the other series, The Walking Dead it was also affected by a pandemic caused by a new coronavirus. It was only a single episode for the fourth season was completed, as producers had planned. As a result, the fans have started to speculate on how the cycle of episodes, it really would, especially after that Beta, and scored with his army in the direction of the community that is formed by the main protagonists of the show after the death of the Alpha (Samantha Morton). The second, ” Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, fans can expect something really big in this final episode, which hasn’t even got a date to go on the air.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said that it’s a battle level for the Game of Thrones, is coming soon. “It will be an epic battle. It’s like a super battle of the war, the Game of Thrones”. The actor went on to say that, although the record has been a fun experience, it was really hard for everyone involved, although you have the experience to make it gratifying. In a Game of song of ice and fire a lot of actors have arrived to say that the battle scenes were the most difficult of his career.

“It was a lot of fun to shoot, but do we really pushed it to the team, and pushed all the stakeholders,” he added. All you really had to dig in because they are on episode extensive! There were huge battle scenes on till the wee hours of the morning on a consistent basis, and it seemed to be just as great, on an epic scale, even. The scenes of battle are legendary. They are [produtores] really, if you are interested in why we are in this program,” continued Holden. “But it’s always worth the effort. This show is going to go down in history. And I feel like that all the time, that we have come to an end, or even at the end of the season, we should be thinking about too much [que não vai dar certo]but there’s a trust there, and all of the world to really bring it.” The character, Reedus, Daryl, is one of the only characters that are in the show from the first season, so he knows a thing or two about the battle of The Walking Dead.

