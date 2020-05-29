Not the cool one. Kylie Jenner displays a sensuality in the snow

Theo the last photo posted by Kylie Effects there is a low temperature would prevent them from showing on the facet more sensual.

In the middle of a forest full of snow, and the manager, 22-year-old, he gave the air of grace, with a suit that outlined all her curves.

The modelito it was also mixed with some ornaments in the hair of the Chanel.

Here’s a little session in the gallery.

Read more: Grandmother’s babada: Kris Effects it celebrates the birthday of the Saint