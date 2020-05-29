On TV, Maisie, William pretends to reveal spoiler ‘Game of Thrones’

Maisie Williams took part in the talk-show americano “the Tonight Show” on Monday (the 1st), and he left the stage after a so-called spoiler of the final season of “Game of Thrones”.

During the interview, the actor was told what were the most memorable moments from the prequel trilogy to this day for her and she has said that HBO have forced the cast to talk about the plot of the last season.

However, Maisie has revealed to you “want?”, which her character Ayra Stark dies in the second episode, which has left her with a fear of the fans to spread the word. “The show is live? You can cut this line?”, she asked with a clear expression of annoyance.

Maisie then went away, and the tv presenter, Jimmy Fallon caught up with her. What the public is somewhat expected, was that it was more of a threat to play a trick on April fools ‘ day (April 1st).

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premiere on April 14th.