Patty Jenkins, reveals that it did not want to be working with Marvel: “The directors are controlled by”

As to this point, we’ve all know for quite some time, with the director, Patty Jenkins, has been linked to Thor: The Dark World. However, she ended up dropping out of the project, and later ended up directing the successful film of the Wonder Woman for the DC’s.

Now, in an interview with the French magazine PremiereJenkins said that the went to work with Marvel Studios.

“I like a lot of the people who work there, but they want to have total control over his films. The officers are being held in check. Yes, it is. In addition to this, it is something that shows that a director does not impose their vision. When this is the case, it seems to me that these people are doing a job that is different from my own. In Wonder Woman’s 1984, I have done exactly what I wanted to do.”

In Wonder Woman 1984the Amazon Princess will be facing Maxwell Lord and the Woman, Well, villains played by the Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. The film arrives in theaters on August 14.

Patty Jenkins it returns as director, co-writer and producer, and the creative team is completed by the Dave Callaham (The Mercenaries), and Geoff Johns (Stargirl).