Pennywise-and-The-Rock-highlights in the film on TV this Thursday

Fans of Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, can’t miss the films on TV this Thursday (the 28th). The actor is present in a Jumanji-welcome To the Jungle, it’s going to air at 19h03 in the Movies the Popcorn.

This rebootThe Rock to play the role of a avatar in the game’s title. Real-life players who take part in the dangerous challenge, there are four young people who are going to have to fight to survive in the wild.

The actor has also made its mark in the Fast And the Furious 7, which is long 20 of the Megapix. This is one of the films most beloved of the franchise, fast and brings in Jason Statham’s coming up with a villain who seeks revenge on the family of Dom (Vin Diesel).

Here are some other highlights from this Thursday:

The Afternoon session, a lively

At the Session of the Afternoon, the whole family can get together on the couch to watch the Princess And The Frog, the Globo TV network that displays at 14h56. The plot of the animation, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) tries to help a frog become a prince, and the dream of opening a restaurant.

Another animated movie promises to bring all ages to the living room, to much laughter. Presidents-elect training seminar – The Secret Lives Of Animals, it will be shown on Fox at 17: 30. In the story, which begins with a domestic dispute of two dogs and ends up with a rabbit coming in to the fight with the exéricito of the animals.

The long, national

Two brazilian films are completely different, but both good in their own style, they come in flat today. One of them is in My Past and it is illegal to 2, which is a part of the programming, from 20h05 to the FX. In the story carried by Fábio Porchat e Miá Mello, the wedding of the characters of the two are worn but can be recovered with one trip to the unusual in the Uk.

In the movie brazil, which will be in the telinhas is to Paint the Raw, which is the Channel Brazil, shows at 22h. A tragic story, the premise that brings about to a young man who is facing two difficult situations: the move of his sister, and criminal prosecution.

The horror

Fans of horror shouldn’t miss one of the darlings of modern the genre: It’s a Thing: the film will be shown at 22h at the Movies Feature.

The plot brings up a group of friends, the adolescents who come into contact with the subject of the clown, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). The creature has the power to bring out the greatest fears of the people.

Movie terrifying is that you should Never Tell His Name, HBO Plus, it also brings to 22h. The story also shows that a supernatural creature called the Bye Bye Man. The targets are three young men who are going to be camping.

