Pregnant, Katy-Perry-wears floral swimsuit to go to the beach in California, and Who is

Katy Perry (Foto: The Grosby Group)

Katy Perry took advantage of a sunny day in Santa Barbara, in the United States, in order to go to the beach with her fiance, Orlando Bloom. The singer, 35-year-old, who is pregnant with the first child, the actor chose to wear a floral swimsuit for the trip.

To complete the look, I wore a hat, and in slippers, to green and yellow. Those who accompanied the couple on the beach it was the dog of the singer’s Nugget. California and Orlando have been together since 2016 is between going back and forth. The actor Carnival Row and the franchise The Lord of the Ringsalready the father of a boy, Flynn, 9, and Miranda Kerr, with whom he remained married from 2010 to 2013.

In California, the multi-coronavirus has already made it more than 3-thousand victims and more than 100 million cases are confirmed in accordance with the The LA Times. In spite of being the country with the largest number of cases, the United States has already begun to reduce the restrictions made for the cause of the pandemic. On the 25th of may, hundreds of people filled the beaches of los angeles, California, to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday, which honors all military personnel who have died in the fighting.